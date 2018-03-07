Ndamukong Suh Rumors: Dolphins Considering Releasing DT

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Halfway through a megadeal that made him the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history, Ndamukong Suh and the Miami Dolphins could be parting ways.

After spending the first five years of his career with the Detroit Lions, the former No. 2 overall pick signed a six-year, $114 million contract with the Dolphins. However, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports the team has not ruled out releasing the star lineman.

Suh is set to make $16.985 million in 2018 and carries a cap hit of $26.1 million, per Spotrac. Jackson notes that $8.5 million of Suh's 2018 salary will become guaranteed on March 19 if he is on the roster.

The 6'4", 305-pound defensive tackles was one of the biggest forces in the NFL during his time in Detroit. While he has still been a productive player, he has made just one Pro Bowl in three seasons in South Beach.

Suh recorded 48 tackles, 4.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in 2017. Overall in Miami, he has 181 tackles and 15.5 sacks.

Miami had one playoff appearance sandwiched by a pair of 6-10 seasons during Suh's tenure. While it's impossible for a defensive lineman to carry a team to the postseason, the Dolphins were coming off back-to-back 8-8 seasons before breaking the bank for the Lions star. They thought he could be the piece that helped put them over the top.

Suh did help the team end a seven-year playoff drought, but things haven't worked out the way the Dolphins had hoped.

No decision on Suh's future has been made, but it appears the team is considering all options.