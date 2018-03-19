Report: Eric Ebron, Colts Agree to 2-Year Contract After 4 Seasons with Lions

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Former Detroit Lions tight end Eric Ebron will reportedly sign a two-year contract with the Indianapolis Colts.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the news Monday, noting the deal could be worth as much as $15 million.

When asked to describe his tenure with the Lions, Ebron said, via Stephen Holder of the Indianapolis Star:

"I really have nothing to put in perspective on what happened there. I'm on a totally different team and I have nothing to say about the organization. I'm really thankful for them blessing me with an opportunity to play. But I really have nothing to say about the organization."

Ebron, 24, has never quite lived up to expectations after being the No. 10 overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft. He had a decent season for Detroit in 2017, catching 53 passes for 574 yards and four scores, but he's never developed into the elite offensive weapon the Lions were envisioning when they drafted him.

He did come on strong last season, saving his best football for December when he caught 25 passes for 257 yards and two touchdowns in five games. Given his athleticism and size, Ebron remains a dangerous weapon in the open field, able to create mismatches against defenses.

Where he's never quite excelled is in the red zone. Ebron has never caught more than five touchdown passes in a season and never provided the consistent presence in that area of the field like the Rob Gronkowskis and Jimmy Grahams of the world.

Ebron joins a Colts team that already features a tight end in Jack Doyle who had 80 catches for 690 yards and four touchdowns in 2017.

Still, Ebron possesses a lot of upside if he can make himself a more consistent overall player and more dangerous threat closer to the end zone. It's possible he was never the right fit in Detroit, as the team reportedly shopped him before the trade deadline last season and gave up on him this offseason.

In Indianapolis, he will have the chance to live up to talent that made him a first-round pick.