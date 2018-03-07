Report: Richard Sherman Meeting with Seahawks After Telling Teammates Goodbye

John Froschauer/Associated Press

Richard Sherman's career with the Seattle Seahawks is apparently over.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Sherman has "told teammates goodbye over the past 24 hours," confirming he does not expect to be with the team in 2018. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Sherman is scheduled to meet with Seahawks coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider on Wednesday to discuss his future.

“I'm not looking to be traded," Sherman said in a message to Gee Scott of KIRO FM in Seattle. "I would prefer to start over if released.”

Sherman, 29, has an $11 million base salary and $13.2 million cap hit for the 2018 season, per Spotrac. The team could save $11 million on its cap by moving on.

Teammates Jeremy Lane and Kam Chancellor ostensibly confirmed Sherman would be cut with messages on Twitter:

Sherman, on the other hand, is feigning ignorance about his future. He told ESPN's Josina Anderson that he's "not sure what that's about" in regard to Lane's tweet and Albert Breer of The MMQB that there was "nothing" to report about his future.

Sherman's mother, Beverly, said on Facebook that she is "more than devastated to know my son will no longer be a Seahawk."

Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times provided clarity as to why reports on the matter vary:

An Achilles injury limited Sherman to nine games in 2017, where he recorded 35 tackles and two interceptions. He needed another cleanup procedure this offseason but is expected to be available for training camp. The four-time Pro Bowler had never missed a game before last season.

While there has been an outpouring of support for Sherman, it's not a shock to see he may be on the move. The Seahawks were reportedly open to trading him last offseason, and his outbursts have been the cause of some internal friction—though Carroll has always publicly supported Sherman.

Seattle already parted ways with one former defensive star Wednesday, trading defensive end Michael Bennett and a seventh-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a fifth-round pick and wide receiver Marcus Johnson, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.