Lakers Fan Buys Billboards Recruiting LeBron James to LA, Trolls 76ers

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 7, 2018

Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James smiles in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Monday, March 5, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Tony Dejak/Associated Press

One fan is doing his best to recruit LeBron James to the Los Angeles Lakers when the four-time NBA MVP hits free agency. 

Per Chris Walder of The Score, Lakers fan Jacob Emrani purchased four billboards in Los Angeles that went up on Wednesday. 

The most prominent features the hashtag #LABron with a caption reading "Cleveland & Philly. You can't compete with L.A."

James H. Williams of the Southern California News Group noted Emrani's billboards are well-timed with the Cleveland Cavaliers' upcoming schedule:

This move comes after a Philadelphia company put up three billboards of its own last week imploring James to join the 76ers

James has his share of billboard admiration to ponder over as he thinks about his future. He can opt out of his contract with the Cavaliers and become a free agent after this season. 

