WWE Fastlane 2018 Results: Reviewing Top Highlights and Low Points

Credit: WWE.com

In the past, WWE Fastlane has been a moniker for some rather bland and lackluster events, with this year's show not having the best build to give it a strong foundation.

Going into Fastlane 2018, it was easy for fans to write it off as something unnecessary to check out, as it would be unlikely any titles would change hands and the matches would follow a predictable pattern.

On top of that, some bouts had such little effort put into setting them up that there was nothing to get invested in whatsoever.

Thankfully, there were also some noteworthy talents involved, with The New Day and The Usos promising another amazing fight as they've done in the past, a dream match between Randy Orton and Bobby Roode for the United States Championship and a mashup of six of SmackDown's best and brightest for the WWE Championship.

Now that Sunday's pay-per-view has concluded, how did the event settle down? Were there more positives to applaud or negatives to complain about?

It's time to look back on what transpired to pinpoint what went wrong for the show and what ended up being worth the hype.

Presented in order of appearance, here are those standout segments of the show, for better or worse, as we break down the highlights and low points for Fastlane 2018.