WWE Fastlane 2018: Final Picks, Predictions for Last PPV Before WrestleMania 34

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Fastlane 2018 is rushing our way Sunday at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, and it has a lot of weight on its shoulders.

Not only is it the final SmackDown pay-per-view before all future events switch to a co-branded platform, it also is the last major event to take place heading into April 8's WrestleMania 34.

This is the blue brand's last opportunity to sell audiences on tuning into SmackDown for the next few weeks with the promise that the roster has some significant stories to tell on the Road to WrestleMania, rather than being the B-show you can catch up on with recaps from Monday Night Raw.

Sadly, the card for Fastlane isn't the most promising, as half the matches have had such little effort put into them or have almost no vigor that it seems unlikely they will garner much attention from the crowd.

Thankfully, a few other noteworthy performers should spark some interest, so there's still hope WWE has a plan and will execute a solid show that gets people talking.

At the very least, since this show has major implications for what's to come in the immediate future, who WWE has chosen to win these matches should be subject to talk around the water cooler.

Which Superstars are likely to steal that spotlight and come out with a win?

As the event draws closer, it's time for one final round of predictions about which Superstars will win at Fastlane 2018.