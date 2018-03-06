Michael Bennett Trade Rumors: Seahawks Seeking Deal to Make Team 'Quieter'

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Michael Bennett may soon be on his way out of the Pacific Northwest.

Appearing on NFL Network's Up to the Minute on Tuesday, insider Ian Rapoport said it's "pretty clear" Bennett's time with the Seattle Seahawks is up.

"From what I understand, the Seahawks are looking to move him," he said. "One of their core defensive players over the last several years. Production has been really no question here, but this is a team that's trying to maybe quiet things down a little bit compared to over the last couple years."

Citing a source, ESPN.com's Vaughn McClure reported the Atlanta Falcons are one of "multiple teams" that have discussed a potential trade for Bennett, who is regarded as one of the most outspoken players in the NFL when it comes to social issues.

The 32-year-old has three years and roughly $27 million remaining on his contract—which contains outs in 2019 and 2020 should his next team choose it doesn't want to see out the entirety of the deal.

A Pro Bowler in each of the past three seasons, Bennett finished the 2017 campaign with 8.5 sacks and 40 total tackles while playing 84.8 percent of the Seahawks' defensive snaps.