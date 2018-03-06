Twins Rumors: Lance Lynn Turned Down 2-Year, $20M Contract Offer

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Although Lance Lynn remains unsigned as teams continue spring training, he has reportedly received offers.

According to Mike Berardino of the Pioneer Press, the Minnesota Twins offered the pitcher a two-year deal worth $20 million, which was a "non-starter."

He continues to work out in Jupiter, Fla. while he awaits a suitable contract.

Lynn missed the entire 2016 season due to Tommy John surgery but had a solid bounce-back year in 2017. He finished with an 11-8 record in 33 starts, posting a 3.43 ERA and a 1.23 WHIP.

The 30-year-old has a 3.38 career ERA and has won at least 10 games in each of his five full seasons in the majors, adding an All-Star appearance 2012. He has proved he can pitch at a high level and has 24 games of postseason experience, with a World Series title also on his resume.

Despite his past success, he has fallen victim to the historically slow free-agent market that has seen many top players remain unsigned into March.

Lynn is also a harder sell for teams due to the fact he turned down the St. Louis Cardinals' qualifying offer, meaning whoever signs him would have to give up a draft pick.

Although the right-hander isn't one of the Scott Boras clients seemingly holding up the market, as Christopher Smith of MassLive.com argued, he is still clearly waiting on an offer he feels he deserves.

Jon Paul Morosi of MLB.com reported both the Phillies and Yankees have had some recent interest in Lynn, although Yankees manager Aaron Boone said he wasn't "really in play," per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.

The Cardinals, Orioles and apparently the Twins are all possibilities for Lynn, but it seems they might have to raise the offer for any deal to get done.