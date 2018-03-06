Young Bucks Respond to Sheamus' Open Invitation for WWE WrestleMania 34

Brandon Wade/Associated Press

One half of The Young Bucks teased a possible appearance at WrestleMania 34 on April 8 in New Orleans.

Nick Jackson was responding to a tweet from Raw tag team champion Sheamus about the lack of a serious challenger in Raw's tag division. Jackson hinted he and his brother Matt could show up at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome:

As great as it would be to see The Young Bucks in WWE, the move is unlikely to happen in time for WrestleMania 34. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer reported in December 2016 the Bucks had signed two-year contracts with Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling.

If Nick and Matt Jackson were to ever make the jump to WWE, then it'd likely happen in 2019 at the earliest.