Young Bucks Respond to Sheamus' Open Invitation for WWE WrestleMania 34

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 6, 2018

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR WWE - A record crowd of 101,763 fans from all 50 states and 35 countries at WrestleMania 32 at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, April 3, 2016, in Arlington, Texas. (Brandon Wade/AP Images for WWE)
Brandon Wade/Associated Press

One half of The Young Bucks teased a possible appearance at WrestleMania 34 on April 8 in New Orleans. 

Nick Jackson was responding to a tweet from Raw tag team champion Sheamus about the lack of a serious challenger in Raw's tag division. Jackson hinted he and his brother Matt could show up at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome:

As great as it would be to see The Young Bucks in WWE, the move is unlikely to happen in time for WrestleMania 34. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer reported in December 2016 the Bucks had signed two-year contracts with Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling.

If Nick and Matt Jackson were to ever make the jump to WWE, then it'd likely happen in 2019 at the earliest.

Related

    OKC Has Most to Lose in West's Wild Playoff Race

    Featured logo
    Featured

    OKC Has Most to Lose in West's Wild Playoff Race

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    Ayton Can Lock Up the No. 1 Pick This March

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Ayton Can Lock Up the No. 1 Pick This March

    C.J. Moore
    via Bleacher Report

    Ideal Landing Spots for Combine Stars

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Ideal Landing Spots for Combine Stars

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking MLB's Top 30 First Basemen

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Ranking MLB's Top 30 First Basemen

    Joel Reuter
    via Bleacher Report