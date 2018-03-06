Report: Kenny Britt's Contract Option Picked Up by New England Patriots

Elsa/Getty Images

The New England Patriots picked up Kenny Britt's team option for the 2018 season, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.

The veteran wide receiver is set to earn a little over $1.4 million next year between his base salary and various bonuses.

Britt only appeared in three games for the Patriots after signing with New England in the middle of the 2017 season. He caught two passes for 23 yards on five total targets.

Before that, Britt had a massively disappointing spell with the Cleveland Browns. The fact the Browns released him one year into his four-year, $32 million contract essentially speaks to how ready Cleveland was to move on.

While Britt didn't achieve much with the Patriots, bringing him back for another season makes sense for New England.

For one, the 29-year-old is only a season removed from catching 68 passes for 1,002 yards and five touchdowns with the Los Angeles Rams. Nobody would be surprised if he recaptures that form in New England.

The Patriots also have some unanswered questions regarding the receiver position.

Julian Edelman turns 32 in May and is coming off a season-ending ACL injury. Likewise, Malcolm Mitchell didn't play a single regular-season snap after a knee injury landed him on injured reserve last September. Compounding matters, New England may lose Danny Amendola, who's a free agent this offseason.

Britt provides experience and depth at wide receiver, and at a relatively cheap price.