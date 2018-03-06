Aldon Smith Booked in Jail After Turning Himself in on Domestic Violence Charges

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 6, 2018

FILE - In this Sept. 20, 2015, file photo, Oakland Raiders defensive end Aldon Smith (99) cools off during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Oakland , Calif. Every year, there are blue chippers carrying red flags. This season, the marketplace has Richie Incognito, Greg Hardy, Aldon Smith, Adam Jones, Andre Smith, Nick Fairley, Percy Harvin and Junior Galette. Lots of talent there, but plenty of locker room and off-field concerns, too. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)
Tony Avelar/Associated Press

Former Oakland Raiders linebacker Aldon Smith has been booked into a San Francisco jail on Tuesday. 

Per Evan Sernoffsky of the San Francisco Chronicle, Smith turned himself in after a warrant was issued for his arrest on misdemeanor charges of domestic violence, assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury, false imprisonment and vandalism.

Per NBC Bay Area's John Zuchelli and Brendan Weber, police were searching for Smith on Saturday after he fled his house following an alleged domestic violence incident. 

Smith's fiancee, Shawna McKnight, told TMZ Sports he checked himself into rehab after the alleged domestic violence incident occurred. 

"I can tell you this ... Aldon called my parents and asked them to take him to rehab," McKnight said. "He complied. They went and got him. I was not there. My family took him and had him checked in."

The Raiders announced on Monday they had released Smith, who hasn't appeared in a game since Nov. 15, 2015. He was suspended by the NFL for at least one year for violating the league's substance abuse policy stemming from an August 2015 hit-and-run, DUI and vandalism arrest. 

 

Related

    Simms: Barkley Is Worthy of No.1 Pick

    Video Play Button
    NFL logo
    NFL

    Simms: Barkley Is Worthy of No.1 Pick

    B/R Video
    via Bleacher Report

    NFLPA Defends Players' Right to Demonstrate

    Oakland Raiders logo
    Oakland Raiders

    NFLPA Defends Players' Right to Demonstrate

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Barkley Has a New Workout Buddy 👀

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Barkley Has a New Workout Buddy 👀

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Dez Fires Back at Haters in NSFW IG Post

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Dez Fires Back at Haters in NSFW IG Post

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report