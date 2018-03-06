Aldon Smith Booked in Jail After Turning Himself in on Domestic Violence Charges

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

Former Oakland Raiders linebacker Aldon Smith has been booked into a San Francisco jail on Tuesday.

Per Evan Sernoffsky of the San Francisco Chronicle, Smith turned himself in after a warrant was issued for his arrest on misdemeanor charges of domestic violence, assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury, false imprisonment and vandalism.

Per NBC Bay Area's John Zuchelli and Brendan Weber, police were searching for Smith on Saturday after he fled his house following an alleged domestic violence incident.

Smith's fiancee, Shawna McKnight, told TMZ Sports he checked himself into rehab after the alleged domestic violence incident occurred.

"I can tell you this ... Aldon called my parents and asked them to take him to rehab," McKnight said. "He complied. They went and got him. I was not there. My family took him and had him checked in."

The Raiders announced on Monday they had released Smith, who hasn't appeared in a game since Nov. 15, 2015. He was suspended by the NFL for at least one year for violating the league's substance abuse policy stemming from an August 2015 hit-and-run, DUI and vandalism arrest.