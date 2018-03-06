Dez Bryant Fires Back at Criticism over Instagram Picture in Cowboys Jersey

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Dez Bryant is fed up with the haters.

On Tuesday, the Dallas Cowboys wide receiver posted a picture of himself in uniform on Instagram:

Something that simple shouldn't stir up the internet, right? Wrong.

Bryant's future in Dallas has been up in the air this offseason, with some wondering if the Cowboys will ask the three-time Pro Bowler to take a pay cut, as he is due $12.5 million in 2018. Apparently, the comment section got flooded by those questioning his status with the team.

That's not something Bryant is going to put up with anymore. He took to Twitter to respond in a NSFW manner: "WTF are wrong with you people? I posted a f--king picture... s--t starting to piss me off now.. it’s me in a Dallas Cowboys uniform..where I belong... get a life please lol."

In other words, stay out of his mentions if you have nothing positive to say.