Rams Rumors: LA to Try to Keep Sammy Watkins After Franchising Lamarcus Joyner

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams announced Tuesday they would be using the non-exclusive franchise tag on safety Lamarcus Joyner, meaning wideout Sammy Watkins will hit the open market as a free agent.

That doesn't mean his time in Los Angeles has come to a close, however, with Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reporting that the Rams will still try to re-sign him.

Rapoport noted, "The team would like to keep both Joyner and Watkins and will be aggressive in trying to do it. But, of course, Watkins now becomes a top wide receiver with a ton of expected interest."

And Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports added the Rams "have remained hopeful of reaching a bridge contract of some sort (one to two years) with Sammy Watkins before the market opens next week."

Watkins will join Allen Robinson as one of the most high-profile wideouts eligible to hit free agency should the Rams not agree to an extension with him. The 24-year-old had an up-and-down season for the Rams in 2017 after being traded to the team from the Buffalo Bills, catching just 39 passes for 593 yards in 15 games. He did add eight touchdowns, however.

Watkins appeared destined for stardom after being selected with the No. 4 overall pick by the Bills in the 2014 NFL draft and registering a total of 125 catches for 2,029 yards and 15 touchdowns in his first two seasons.

But injuries cost him half the season in 2016, and Watkins never played a huge role for the Rams in 2017, as wide receivers Cooper Kupp (94 targets) and Robert Woods (85) and running back Todd Gurley (87) were targeted more frequently than Watkins (70).

Still, Watkins' athleticism and big-play ability will make him a coveted wideout on the market and could move him out of Los Angeles' price range. The Rams will have free agents like cornerbacks Trumaine Johnson and Nickell Robey-Coleman worth re-signing, while massive extensions for superstars like Aaron Donald and Gurley are looming.

Watkins may be a priority for the Rams this offseason, but given the team's other cap considerations and the major payday likely heading Watkins' way, it wouldn't be surprising if the wideout ends up joining his third franchise in as many seasons this spring.