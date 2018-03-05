Cavaliers Rumors: Jeff Green Skating with Injured Back Doesn't Concern the Staff

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Jeff Green has been out with an injured back, which means he likely should be resting in his off time, not roller skating with LeBron James.

While Green was shown skating in James' Instagram video Sunday, the team isn't too concerned about it, according to ESPN.

Although a team source acknowledged the video "is not the best look," the staff cared more about the forward feeling better and moving toward a return to the court.

James posted a video to his Instagram story at a roller skating rink singing and dancing with teammates during their off day Sunday. Green stole the show with his impressive roller skates, as captured by Scott Sargent of WFNY:

Despite his ability to participate in the recreational activity, Green still isn't healthy enough to compete with the team. According to Tom Withers of the Associated Press, Green will miss Monday's game against the Detroit Pistons.

The 31-year-old first missed action last Tuesday and while he returned to the court Thursday against the 76ers, he will now miss his third of the last four games.

While a recent MRI found no structural damage, per ESPN, he is clearly still not 100 percent.

Green has been a solid contributor this season when healthy, averaging 10.5 points and 3.3 rebounds in 60 games, but the latest injury creates more problems for an already thin frontcourt for Cleveland.

With Kevin Love and Tristan Thompson already injured, Larry Nance Jr. and Ante Zizic will likely have to take on bigger roles in the low post for Cleveland.