Bulls Rumors: Bobby Portis Contract Extension 'Will Be Discussed'

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 4, 2018

CHICAGO, IL - FEBRUARY 22: Bobby Portis #5 of the Chicago Bulls reacts in the second quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at the United Center on February 22, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Dylan Buell/Getty Images

A breakout season could have Bobby Portis on the brink of a new deal with the Chicago Bulls.

According to Vincent Goodwill of NBC Sports, a contract extension "will be discussed" by the team in the summer.

Portis is in his third season in the NBA and remains under contract through at least the 2018-19 season. He is set to make $2.49 million next season before hitting free agency.

The 23-year-old averaged just 6.9 points and 5.0 rebounds per game in his first two seasons with the Bulls and then began this year with plenty of controversy after punching teammate Nikola Mirotic during a preseason practice.

He served an eight-game suspension before making his season debut.

However, Portis has been a breakout star since that point. He entered Sunday averaging 13.2 points and 6.5 rebounds per game despite mostly limited playing time off the bench. He will make his first start of the year Monday and appears set to improve upon his 21.5 minutes per game.

If he continues to improve, he could be worth a major contract once the salary cap jumps to $109 million next offseason.

The Bulls are in the midst of a rebuild with a 21-41 record, but with young players like Lauri Markkanen and Kris Dunn under contract for the next few years, they are already on the right track. Securing Portis on a long-term deal would help keep the team headed in the right direction.

