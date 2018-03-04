Bulls Rumors: Bobby Portis Contract Extension 'Will Be Discussed'

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

A breakout season could have Bobby Portis on the brink of a new deal with the Chicago Bulls.

According to Vincent Goodwill of NBC Sports, a contract extension "will be discussed" by the team in the summer.

Portis is in his third season in the NBA and remains under contract through at least the 2018-19 season. He is set to make $2.49 million next season before hitting free agency.

The 23-year-old averaged just 6.9 points and 5.0 rebounds per game in his first two seasons with the Bulls and then began this year with plenty of controversy after punching teammate Nikola Mirotic during a preseason practice.

He served an eight-game suspension before making his season debut.

However, Portis has been a breakout star since that point. He entered Sunday averaging 13.2 points and 6.5 rebounds per game despite mostly limited playing time off the bench. He will make his first start of the year Monday and appears set to improve upon his 21.5 minutes per game.

If he continues to improve, he could be worth a major contract once the salary cap jumps to $109 million next offseason.

The Bulls are in the midst of a rebuild with a 21-41 record, but with young players like Lauri Markkanen and Kris Dunn under contract for the next few years, they are already on the right track. Securing Portis on a long-term deal would help keep the team headed in the right direction.