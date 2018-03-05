Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson's Ankle Injury to Sideline Him for 2 Weeks

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson will miss at least two weeks because of his latest ankle injury, according to Jason Lloyd of the Athletic.

The team had previously announced he would "miss multiple games," but his timeline was unclear after spraining his ankle in Saturday's game against the Denver Nuggets.

Thompson is in the midst of arguably the worst year of his career, averaging 6.3 points and 6.5 rebounds per game.

Meanwhile, his struggles on the court have only been part of the problem. His durability had been a major strength since joining the NBA, missing only four regular-season games over the past five seasons. Unfortunately, injuries have kept him on the sidelines throughout the 2017-18 season.

The 26-year-old missed about a month of action due to a calf strain, while a sprained ankle also forced him to miss several games.

Considering he is signed through 2019-20 at more than $16 million per season, this is not the type of performance Cleveland likely wants to see.

That said, a lack of depth makes Thompson an important part of the Cavaliers rotation when healthy. With Jeff Green also dealing with a back injury, Larry Nance Jr. and Ante Zizic are the only legitimate frontcourt options next to LeBron James.