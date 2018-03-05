Blueprint for Booking WWE's Matt Hardy vs. Bray Wyatt Final Deletion Match

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

After Bray Wyatt beat Rhyno in a nothing match on Monday's episode of Raw, the WWE Universe thought it was going to get another aimless promo directed at Matt Hardy.

Instead, Hardy revealed that it's time for Wyatt's final deletion.

Wrestling fans waited for months for Hardy's character to finally become Woken, but it became an even longer wait before he finally revealed that the infamous Final Deletion match would return to his family compound.

The Final Deletion match announcement was the shot in the arm the feud needed, as week after week of the two Superstars laughing at each other in video packages was getting old. As seen at Elimination Chamber, it's hard for the WWE Universe to get behind an angle that hasn't featured any progression or character development.

Thus far in the storyline, the two men have each scored a pinfall victory, and they will look to settle their feud in a way that fits their gimmicks. On paper, combining Hardy vs. Wyatt and their supernatural personas should have made for one of the best angles of 2018, but it has been lackluster because of its lack of direction.

Now, Wyatt and Hardy will be put in a situation where both can walk out of their battle with more credibility than they walked in with. For those who watched Impact Wrestling, the original Final Deletion match was unique and entertaining, and these Superstars need a marquee WrestleMania moment to capitalize on their popularity.

While there is always a chance WWE gives the match away before WrestleMania 34­—please don't­—Vince McMahon understands the value of Hardy's character and will give the match the stage it deserves. Promos that show Wyatt making his way to the Hardy compound should play throughout the company's biggest pay-per-view, thus building the anticipation over hours before finally reaching its culmination.

Instead of having the match unfold in the ring, the bout can be pre-produced and the video should be played in front of the live crowd and for the fans at home. As Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated reported, McMahon has reportedly given Hardy creative license with the character, so the Final Deletion segment could rival or even surpass the original.

Whether fans like the previous segments produced by WWE, the company has worked on similar supernatural projects with Wyatt in the past, including the original Wyatt Family segments, the battles at the Wyatt compound against The New Day, his championship feud against Randy Orton and his WrestleMania angle against Undertaker.

The hope is that Hardy is able to bring his original creativity and add it to the technical prowess of WWE to develop one of the most memorable matches in WrestleMania history. Think of it as the 2018 version of the Backlot Brawl between Roddy Piper and Goldust from WrestleMania 12.

As long as Wyatt and Hardy can work together without restrictions to give the WWE Universe what it's been wanting all along with the Final Deletion match, all will be forgiven for the lackluster build.

Wrestling fans just want to have fun, and this wonderful combination of Superstars taking over the Hardy compound should result in WrestleMania gold.

