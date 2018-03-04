Trumaine Johnson Rumors: Raiders, 49ers and Jets Interested in CB

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The New York Jets are "expected to have interest" in free-agent cornerback Trumaine Johnson, according to Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, though "the word is he's headed to the Oakland Raiders or San Francisco 49ers."

Johnson's future with the Los Angeles Rams has been cast in doubt after the team traded for star corner Marcus Peters, though head coach Sean McVay recently said the Peters decision was made "independent" of the Johnson situation.

"We know what a good product Trumaine put out there last year," he said at the NFL Scouting Combine, per Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com. "There's a reason why he was a player that you used the franchise tag on the last two years. I do think he'll be highly-sought-after in free agency, but in an ideal world, we would like to be able to get Trumaine back on our team."

Johnson will be one of the top corners available to teams in a strong free-agent class expected to include Kyle Fuller, Malcolm Butler, Bashaud Breeland, E.J. Gaines, Morris Claiborne and Lamarcus Joyner (who can cover the slot or play safety, where he's excelled).

It's hard to imagine the Rams allowing both Johnson and Joyner to walk. Joyner's versatility and impact for the team at safety in 2017 likely make him the priority out of the two. Still, keeping both players to pair with Peters would give the team an excellent secondary heading into the 2018 campaign.

Johnson, 28, registered 65 tackles, two interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 2017. He earned a 74.2 grade from Pro Football Focus for the season, 68th amongst cornerbacks. Former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky praised him for his football IQ:

The Raiders, Niners and Jets, meanwhile, could all use upgrades at corner after finishing 26th, 22nd and 21st in pass defense last season. The Jets may not re-sign Claiborne and have plenty of cap space, though much of that may be dedicated to upgrading the quarterback position, while the Raiders are incredibly thin at the position outside of second-year player Gareon Conley.

The Niners will likely be aggressive in addressing the position as well and reportedly were in talks with the Kansas City Chiefs regarding Marcus Peters, per Terez A. Paylor of the Kansas City Star, before he was ultimately traded to the Rams.