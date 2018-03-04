Barcelona Transfer News: Manchester City Want Andres Iniesta in Latest Rumours

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta has emerged as a transfer target for Manchester City, with Sky Blues manager Pep Guardiola monitoring his situation at the Camp Nou, per Steve Bates of the Sunday People (via the Mirror).



Iniesta signed a lifetime contract with Barcelona in October 2017, aimed at keeping the midfielder at the club for the rest of his career. However, the La Liga leaders have since signed Philippe Coutinho, who is expected to replace the club icon when he decides to retire.

The 33-year-old is a legend at Barcelona having come through the famous La Masia academy and gone on to star for the first team. He has scooped numerous major honours in his career, including four Champions League titles and eight La Liga crowns with the Catalan giants.

Although he is heading towards the end of his career, Iniesta remains a key player for Barcelona. He is the captain and has made 29 appearances in all competitions this season.

Opta showed just how effective he is in Europe's top competition:

Meanwhile, Coutinho has made a steady start to his Barcelona career since arriving from Liverpool in January. The Brazil international scored his first goal for the Catalan side in the Copa del Rey win over Valencia and added a trademark strike from outside the box in the league victory over Girona.

Manager Ernesto Valverde has said he can play both Coutinho and Iniesta, per FC Barcelona:

Coutinho may be the future for Barcelona, but Iniesta has shown this season he still has what it takes to play at the highest level. His decision to sign a lifetime contract suggests he is in no hurry to leave, but if he were to lose his place to Coutinho, there is a possibility he could be tempted away.

The midfielder's father said in February he could finish his career at another club. Per Patricia Martinez at Sport, Jose Antonio Iniesta said: "He's had a lot of offers and if he decides to end his career elsewhere, he will do it."

Guardiola knows Iniesta well from their time together at Barcelona, although it remains to be seen if the player would be tempted by a move to England.

City also do not lack for midfield options, and the Barca legend would face huge competition for a regular place if he were to move to the Etihad Stadium.