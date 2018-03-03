Richard Jefferson Says 'No One Knows' Where LeBron James Will Sign as Free Agent

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Richard Jefferson, who played with LeBron James for two seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers, believes nobody has any idea where the four-time NBA MVP will sign as a free agent.

Per ESPN's Dave McMenamin, Jefferson said "no one knows" what James will do if he opts out of his contract this summer.

Expanding on that thought, Jefferson pointed out what happened the last two times James was a free agent:

"It's an easy storyline for you guys to write, but at the end of the day, no one knew he was going to Miami, no one knew he was coming back here and he's allowed to be a free agent. He's allowed to be a free agent. Just like teams are allowed to trade players. So to put pressure on him to make him in a spot where, 'Oh the team doesn't want to (keep him)…' look he's allowed to be a free agent."

Rumors and speculation about James' free agency have continued throughout the year. The latest one is from Jon Johnson of 94 WIP, who said people around the NBA are giving the Philadelphia 76ers a strong chance to sign him.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported Feb. 8 James didn't give the Cavs a commitment past this season before the team made deals to acquire Larry Nance Jr., Rodney Hood, George Hill and Jordan Clarkson.

James has a $35.6 million player option for next season, per Spotrac. The 33-year-old has spent the past four seasons with the Cavaliers, leading the team to the NBA Finals in each of the previous three years.