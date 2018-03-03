Arnold Sports Festival Results 2018: Saturday Results, Highlights and Reaction

AFP Contributor/Getty Images

All eyes in the bodybuilding world are on Columbus, Ohio, this weekend for the 2018 Arnold Sports Festival, and Saturday's action certainly did not disappoint.

From chess to arm wrestling to physique, there was a little bit of everything on the third day. And of course, the Strongman Classic was a big draw. The full schedule for the 2018 Arnold Sports Festival can be found on the event's official website.

Perhaps the biggest storyline of the weekend turned out to be Hafthor Bjornsson, aka The Mountain on HBO's Game of Thrones. After a second-place finish last year, everyone wondered if this would be the year he finally won the Arnold Strongman Classic competition.

Not only did he win, but he did so in record-setting fashion.

The 6'9", 386-pound Bjornsson set a world record in the elephant bar deadlift event, per Rogue Fitness:

Massenomics posted video of the incredible performance:

One. Thousand. And. Forty. One. Pounds. Wow.

Bjornsson was rightfully proud of his amazing feat:

Of course, The Mountain was not the only one competing Saturday.

Cailer Woolam also managed to set The Cage deadlift record with a 930-pound pull:

In the Pro Wheelchair event, Harold "King Kong" Kelley won his third Arnold Classic title:

After coming out victorious once again, Kelley talked to Muscular Development:

There were plenty of other events featuring bodybuilders, including the prejudging:

RXMuscle.com provided a roundup of other events taking place Saturday:

Also of note, new WWE star Ronda Rousey was honored by being inducted into the International Sports Hall of Fame:

The 2018 Arnold Sports Festival wraps up Sunday.