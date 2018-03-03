Arnold Sports Festival Results 2018: Saturday Results, Highlights and Reaction

Arnold Sports Festival Results 2018: Saturday Results, Highlights and ReactionMarch 3, 2018
All eyes in the bodybuilding world are on Columbus, Ohio, this weekend for the 2018 Arnold Sports Festival, and Saturday's action certainly did not disappoint.
From chess to arm wrestling to physique, there was a little bit of everything on the third day. And of course, the Strongman Classic was a big draw. The full schedule for the 2018 Arnold Sports Festival can be found on the event's official website.
Perhaps the biggest storyline of the weekend turned out to be Hafthor Bjornsson, aka The Mountain on HBO's Game of Thrones. After a second-place finish last year, everyone wondered if this would be the year he finally won the Arnold Strongman Classic competition.
Not only did he win, but he did so in record-setting fashion.
The 6'9", 386-pound Bjornsson set a world record in the elephant bar deadlift event, per Rogue Fitness:
Rogue Fitness @RogueFitness
Rogue athlete @ThorBjornsson_ wins the Elephant Bar Deadlift Event and set new a new world record of deadlifting 472KG (1,041LBS) using the Rogue Elephant Bar! He tops the leaderboard going into the final event tonight. https://t.co/3yMrzROOlj2018-3-3 22:09:00
Massenomics posted video of the incredible performance:
One. Thousand. And. Forty. One. Pounds. Wow.
Bjornsson was rightfully proud of his amazing feat:
Of course, The Mountain was not the only one competing Saturday.
Cailer Woolam also managed to set The Cage deadlift record with a 930-pound pull:
In the Pro Wheelchair event, Harold "King Kong" Kelley won his third Arnold Classic title:
NPC News Online @NPCNewsOnline
#ArnoldClassic2018 Pro Wheelchair Finals 5- Steven Lister 4- Daniel Minster 3- Gabriele Andriulli 2- Reggie Bennett 1- Harold Kelley @Tadthedietcoach2018-3-3 18:12:14
After coming out victorious once again, Kelley talked to Muscular Development:
There were plenty of other events featuring bodybuilders, including the prejudging:
RXMuscle.com provided a roundup of other events taking place Saturday:
RXMuscle.com @RXMuscledotcom
THE CONQUEROR TAKES COLUMBUS! WILLIAM BONAC IS YOUR 2018 ARNOLD CLASSIC CHAMPION! 1. William Bonac 2. Dexter Jackson 3. Cedric McMillan 4. Roelly Winklaar 5. Steve Kuclo 6. Lionel Beyeke #ArnoldClassic https://t.co/uIPv9iYnsb2018-3-4 03:21:23
RXMuscle.com @RXMuscledotcom
TEIXEIRA TWICE AS NICE! Angelica Teixeira takes her second consecutive Ms. Bikini International crown! Ms. Bikini International Top-6: 1. Angelica Teixeira 2. Janet Layug 3. Casey Samsel 4. Romina Basualdo 5. Jen Ronzitti 6. Breena Martinez Photo: NPC News Online https://t.co/59Ikn7SrTL2018-3-4 03:30:11
RXMuscle.com @RXMuscledotcom
Roelly Winklaar wins the "Most Muscular" award and Fred Smalls wins the "Best Poser" award. https://t.co/dYUOU5US8f2018-3-4 03:36:10
RXMuscle.com @RXMuscledotcom
FERGUSON FOR THE WIN! Andre Ferguson tops his Olympia runner-up finish by winning his first ever Arnold Men's Physique title! Arnold Men's Physique Top-6: 1. Andre Ferguson 2. Raymond Edmonds 3. Brandon Hendrickson 4. Logan Franklin 5. George Brown 6. Steven Cao https://t.co/rSYQERZMDm2018-3-4 03:49:05
Also of note, new WWE star Ronda Rousey was honored by being inducted into the International Sports Hall of Fame:
OneRoomMedia @OneRoomMedia
@RondaRousey was just inducted into the International Sports Hall of Fame! https://t.co/bcRa6a2HLX2018-3-3 19:12:54
The 2018 Arnold Sports Festival wraps up Sunday.
Combine Notebook: Darnold, Rosen's Virtual QB Rivalry