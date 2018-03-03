Brendan Rodgers Talks Arsenal Speculation, Celtic Future

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistMarch 3, 2018

Celtic coach Brendan Rodgers arrives for a news conference prior to the Champions League group B first leg soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Celtic Glasgow, in Munich, Germany, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017. Munich will face Celtic on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Matthias Schrader/Associated Press

Brendan Rodgers has described managing Celtic as "living in a dream" despite ongoing speculation linking him with taking over from Arsene Wenger at Arsenal.

Rodgers said the Gunners are a "great club" but revealed he isn't worried about the speculation, per Joe Shread of Sky Sports.

Having led the Hoops to a domestic treble last season, Rodgers talked up how happy he is in Glasgow, Scotland, but his comments also left the door ajar for an exit: "I'm loving my life up here. I'm not going to be here forever but I'm living in a dream. Dreams always come to an end at some point, that's for sure. But I am always relaxed about speculation. My focus is only on Celtic."

Rodgers has reminded people about his track record getting teams into Europe's elite club tournament.
Rodgers has reminded people about his track record getting teams into Europe's elite club tournament.Matthias Schrader/Associated Press

Focusing on Arsenal's struggles, Rodgers reminded people about his recent track record of getting teams into the UEFA Champions League:

"Arsenal are a great club, they have a great manager and they are going through a tough time of course."

"People will look at it and see that I went to Liverpool, they were struggling for five seasons for Champions League football and I was able to get them back."

"And when I came to Celtic, they hadn't been in the Champions League for two seasons and I got them back."

Ultimately though, the 45-year-old emphasised he "can't control" the speculation linking him to north London.

There are two ways to interpret Rodgers' words. One is at face value, as a straightforward admission from the man who guided Celtic to a 69-match unbeaten run he is content with life in the Scottish Premiership.

Rodgers has enjoyed a record-breaking spell at Celtic.
Rodgers has enjoyed a record-breaking spell at Celtic.Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

The other way would be to read a coded offering of his resume in Rodgers' comments. Mentioning the knack for Champions League qualification is significant since Arsenal are sixth in the English top flight and 13 points adrift of north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur and the last qualification place for Europe's premier club competition.

Pressure has intensified on Wenger's position as a second season without Champions League football looks increasingly likely.

Such pressure has led to reports of players-only meetings, with Neil Ashton of The Sun reporting centre-back Laurent Koscielny was in tears after back-to-back 3-0 defeats to league leaders Manchester City.

Ashton also said Wenger has lost the support of chief executive Ivan Gazidis, chairman Sir Chips Keswick and director Lord Harris of Peckham.

Wenger's former chairman has cast further doubt on the manager's future.
Wenger's former chairman has cast further doubt on the manager's future.GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Wenger's future looks bleaker still after former Arsenal chairman Peter Hill-Wood, who hired the Frenchman in 1996, told David Woods of the Daily Star, the 68-year-old has "overstayed his welcome."

Rodgers is reportedly on a shortlist of candidates who could replace Wenger this summer, despite the Arsenal boss having one year remaining on his contract, per Jeremy Wilson and Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph.

An interesting candidate, Rodgers coaches an attractive brand of football, one he used to help beat Wenger's Gunners during spells with Swansea City and Liverpool. Rodgers took the latter to the brink of the title in 2013/14, with a free-flowing Reds squad scoring 101 goals in the process.

However, defensive failings ultimately cost Liverpool, with Rodgers' team famously wasting a three-goal lead to draw 3-3 at Crystal Palace and help hand the title to Manchester City.

Rodgers enjoyed some success against Wenger during his time in the Premier League.
Rodgers enjoyed some success against Wenger during his time in the Premier League.PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Celtic have dominated domestically on Rodgers' watch but have struggled to keep clean sheets in Europe, being eliminated from both the Champions League and UEFA Europa League this season.

Considering defensive fragility has so often undermined Wenger's forward-thinking teams, Arsenal may want to examine a candidate with a more balanced style and philosophy than Rodgers.

Related

    Man City vs. Chelsea: All You Need to Know

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Man City vs. Chelsea: All You Need to Know

    James Dudko
    via Bleacher Report

    Hazard: KDB Friendship Put Aside in Big Match

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Hazard: KDB Friendship Put Aside in Big Match

    Sky Sports
    via Sky Sports

    Ronaldo Feels the Strain vs. Getafe

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Ronaldo Feels the Strain vs. Getafe

    MARCA in English
    via MARCA in English

    Man Utd, Man City and Madrid Chase Wonderkid Leao

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Man Utd, Man City and Madrid Chase Wonderkid Leao

    via mirror