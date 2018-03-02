Arnold Sports Festival Results 2018: Friday Results, Highlights and Reaction

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Some of the biggest names in bodybuilding descended on Columbus, Ohio, Friday for the second day of the 2018 Arnold Sports Festival.

Ohio's capital city hosts the annual festival, and a number of headlining competitions took place on the second day of the four-day event, including the finals of the Arnold Classic 212, Figure International and Fitness International.

Those in attendance also experienced things such as the Fitness Expo and chess competitions among a full slate of activities. The full schedule for the weekend can be found on the event's official website.

However, it was the Arnold Classic 212 that immediately stood out, as Kamal Elgargni captured the championship. RX Muscle declared a "new star is born" as he beat out the likes of Charles Dixon (second place), Samir Troudi (third place), David Henry (fourth place), Jose Raymond (fifth place) and Guy Cisternino Jr.

Elgargni wasn't the only one to stand out Friday, as Whitney Jones captured the title in the Fitness International competition against a loaded field.

According to the event's official Twitter page, she beat out Kate Errington (second place), Bethany Wagner (third place), Regiane Da Silva (fourth place), Ariel Khadr (fifth place) and Derina Wilson (sixth place) to take home the coveted title.

RX Muscle shared a look at the winner:

She was joined on the winner's list by Figure International victor Candice Lewis-Carter.

Lewis-Carter beat out Cydney Gillon (second place), Heather Dee (third place), Michelle Silva (fourth place), Bojana Vasilijevic (fifth place) and Maria Luisa Baeza Diaz (sixth place), per the event's official Twitter page.

RX Muscle passed along a look at Lewis Carter as well:

Elsewhere, Breon Ansley made history as the winner in the first-ever Classic Physique Arnold competition, and Shanique Grant took home the victory in the Women's Physique:

Fans in Columbus were treated to a Hollywood showdown as well, as Hafthor Bjornsson—known by many as The Mountain on HBO's hit show Game of Thrones—won the bag-over-bar throw and finished in third place in the stone shoulder as part of the Strongman Classic competition.

He squared off in a memorable battle with last year's Strongman Classic champion, Brian Shaw, in the throwing competition and prevailed by throwing a 95-pound bag over a 15-foot high bar.

Rogue Fitness captured the victorious moment:

Bjornsson was impressive in the stone shoulder as well, especially considering it came after he already won the prior event. He finished behind Mateusz Kieliszkowski and Mikhail Shivlyakov but once again beat Shaw in the battle within the battle.

The Mountain wasn't the only Hollywood presence in Columbus, as the famed host of the event, Arnold Schwarzenegger, was there to show off what he can do even at the age of 70:

While Friday featured plenty of memorable moments between marquee names, there is another full slate of events Saturday. The highly anticipated finals of the Arnold Classic highlights the slate and figures to serve as a defining event in this year's Arnold Sports Festival.