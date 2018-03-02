Kevin Love Optimistic He'll Return Before Expected Timeline After Hand Injury

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Kevin Love managed to dodge surgery after fracturing the fifth metacarpal in his left hand, and now, the All-Star forward has his sights on returning to the team before the eight-week timetable.

"If I can get back before eight weeks, great," Love said Friday, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com. "I'm hoping that is the case."

Love has not played for the Cleveland Cavaliers since Jan. 30. He is around the midway point of his recovery time frame.

For now, he will have to continue making progress in rehab.

"I was able to start shooting a little bit with my right hand, dribble a little bit with my right hand [and] will progressively get to my left," Love said, per McMenamin. "I guess one of the things I can do now is kind of catch the ball, guide it and shoot it within 12-15 feet, so that feels good to do something other than run on the treadmill or run on the bike."

Before suffering the injury, Love had earned his fifth All-Star selection. He was averaging 17.9 points, 9.4 rebounds and 0.7 steals per game while shooting 40.4 percent from beyond the arc.

The Cavs have gone 7-5 in his absence. More notably, they underwent a drastic roster overhaul at the Feb. 8 trade deadline. Isaiah Thomas, Iman Shumpert, Channing Frye and Jae Crowder are gone. Now, the team's roster features Rodney Hood, Jordan Clarkson, Larry Nance Jr. and George Hill.

At 36-25, Cleveland finds itself in third place in the Eastern Conference and seven games back of second. In past seasons, it could afford to let Love rest and get healthy without rushing him back. However, this squad would benefit from getting him acclimated with his new teammates sooner rather than later.

Seeding does not matter as much when LeBron James is on the roster. Making sure the team has a flow and experience playing together will be key if the Cavaliers want to make their fourth straight NBA Finals.

Love needs to be as close to 100 percent as possible if Cleveland wants to consider itself a legitimate title contender. Once he feels he is able to play, getting him back on the court is in everyone's best interest.