John Wall Expected to Return to Play in 2-4 Weeks After Surgery on Knee Injury

Washington Wizards point guard John Wall is reportedly expected to return to action in two to four weeks as he continues his recovery following knee surgery.

David Aldridge of NBA.com reported the news Friday, although he noted Wizards head coach Scott Brooks said Wall may be back on the court to start shooting again "soon, maybe tomorrow."

Wall hasn't played since a Jan. 25 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Fortunately for Washington, it has thrived without Wall at 10-4, with two of those losses coming by single digits to the defending champion Golden State Warriors and the Eastern Conference's second-place Boston Celtics.

The Wizards are sitting in the No. 4 spot in the Eastern Conference race and appear poised to make the playoffs for the fourth time in five years.

Bradley Beal has served as the go-to option and is finding the ball in his hands more often instead of playing on the wing and waiting for catch-and-shoot opportunities when defenders collapse on Wall. He is working in pick-and-rolls with the frontcourt and facilitating more (nine straight games with at least five assists) but is still capable of finding his own shot.

Tomas Satoransky has also handled some of the point guard duties in Wall's absence and has been critical in keeping the Wizards afloat. According to ESPN.com, he averaged 11.8 points and 5.8 assists per game in February.

Still, Washington figures to need Wall come playoff time as a five-time All-Star and the offensive leader who creates easy looks for himself and teammates with his blazing speed in transition. He is averaging 19.4 points and 9.3 assists per game this season and gives the team a playoff-tested guard to handle the ball down the stretch of critical contests.

This reported timetable will have him back on the floor in advance of the postseason.