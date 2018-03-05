Brandon Ingram's Groin Injury Diagnosed as Strain, to Be Re-Evaluated in 1 Week

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistMarch 5, 2018

Los Angeles Lakers Brandon Ingram looks on during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, in Philadelphia. The Lakers won 107-104. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers announced Monday forward Brandon Ingram suffered a left groin strain in Thursday's game against the Miami Heat and will be re-evaluated in a week. 

Ingram left the Lakers' March 1 game against the Heat after suffering what was described as a hip injury.

The former No. 2 overall pick was making big strides in his second season, averaging 16.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists. February was an especially strong month for the 20-year-old, as he averaged 18.6 points while shooting 52 percent from downtown.

With the team 28-34, Ingram's injury certainly won't affect the team's postseason chances, as the Lakers will once again miss out on the playoffs. However, it will pause the development of the former Duke star and not allow the young Lakers to continue to grow together. 

Related

    NBA Rookies Primed for 2nd-Year Breakouts

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    NBA Rookies Primed for 2nd-Year Breakouts

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    JR Smith Continues to Prove There's No Changing Him

    NBA logo
    NBA

    JR Smith Continues to Prove There's No Changing Him

    Scott Sargent
    via Bleacher Report

    Kyrie (Knee) Out vs. Bulls

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kyrie (Knee) Out vs. Bulls

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: NBA Plans to Get Involved at High School Level

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: NBA Plans to Get Involved at High School Level

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report