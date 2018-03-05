Brandon Ingram's Groin Injury Diagnosed as Strain, to Be Re-Evaluated in 1 Week

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers announced Monday forward Brandon Ingram suffered a left groin strain in Thursday's game against the Miami Heat and will be re-evaluated in a week.

Ingram left the Lakers' March 1 game against the Heat after suffering what was described as a hip injury.

The former No. 2 overall pick was making big strides in his second season, averaging 16.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists. February was an especially strong month for the 20-year-old, as he averaged 18.6 points while shooting 52 percent from downtown.

With the team 28-34, Ingram's injury certainly won't affect the team's postseason chances, as the Lakers will once again miss out on the playoffs. However, it will pause the development of the former Duke star and not allow the young Lakers to continue to grow together.