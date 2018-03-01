Brandon Ingram Leaves Game vs. Heat with Hip Injury; Questionable for Spurs Game

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 1, 2018

Los Angeles Lakers' Brandon Ingram dribbles the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers star Brandon Ingram is on the bench after suffering an injury to his hip against the Miami Heat on Thursday.

Lakers reporter Mike Trudell reported Ingram suffered a left hip flexor strain and is questionable for Saturday's game against the San Antonio Spurs.

Drafted second overall by the Lakers in 2016, Ingram has made strides in his two NBA seasons. The 20-year-old entered Thursday's contest averaging 16.2 points per game and shooting 46.7 percent from the field. 

Ingram has been dinged up at times this season, missing two games in December with a quad injury followed by minor ankle issues in January. His scoring prowess has made him an integral part of head coach Luke Walton's starting lineup, though. 

The Lakers are still figuring out what their future will look like with a promising nucleus that features Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma and Julius Randle. They are also working with veterans Isaiah Thomas and Channing Frye, who were acquired from the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Feb. 8 trade deadline.  

Since the Lakers have been using Ingram at guard more, expect Thomas to see increased minutes in Walton's rotation. 

