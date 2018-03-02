Kevin Durant Says There Is 100 Percent Chance He Returns to Warriors Next Season

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Don't expect to see Kevin Durant in a different uniform next season.

The defending NBA Finals MVP has a player option in his contract following this season but said "Yeah" when asked Friday if he is 100 percent sure he will return to the Golden State Warriors in 2018-19, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic (h/t Chris Biderman of USA Today's Warriors Wire).

"I'm not even thinking about that," Durant said. "I'm here. I'm here. I ain't even thought about it."

Durant did poke some fun at himself in a sarcastic manner after saying he will come back, adding, "Well, actually, I want to wait to see who wins the championship and whoever wins that, that’s who I’m going to sign with."

Biderman explained Durant could opt into the next season on his deal or Golden State can offer him a four-year deal worth 35 percent of the annual salary cap even though it won't have his full bird rights during the upcoming offseason.

From a basketball perspective, there is little reason for the nine-time All-Star to go anywhere else next season. Golden State has been the center of the NBA world for the last three-plus campaigns, accumulating two championships—one with Durant—and an NBA-record 73 wins in a single season during the span.

Durant is talented enough to carry a team on his own, but playing alongside Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green prevents opposing defenses from focusing too much attention on any one player and creates open looks. Durant's pick-and-pops with Curry are nightmares for defenses when unleashed, and he is averaging 26.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game this season.

The four-time scoring champion is only 29 years old and will surely have time later in his career to sign elsewhere if he so chooses. It makes sense for him to remain with Golden State and continue pursuing championships.