Shohei Ohtani Strikes Out 8 vs. Brewers in 2nd Spring Training Appearance

Ben Margot/Associated Press

After making his spring training debut last week, Los Angeles Angels phenom Shohei Ohtani took the mound for the second time Friday against the Milwaukee Brewers' B team.

The results were impressive.

According to Pedro Moura of The Athletic, Ohtani recorded eight outs, all via strikeouts, while giving up two runs. The latest outing saw the Angels right-hander get his pitch count up to 52 pitches.

Plenty were impressed by Ohtani's whiff-inducing repertoire. Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports compared the Angels star's movement to what one might see in a backyard:

As good as the off-speed pitches were, Moura reported the Los Angeles pitcher reached the mid-90s with his heater:

Veteran Los Angeles catcher Rene Rivera loved what he saw out of Ohtani:

This eight-strikeout performance follows an outing in which he recorded just two punchouts in 1.1 innings of work. Of course, that game was his first appearance with a major league team. Now that he has been able to toe the rubber and also take some hacks, it's business as normal for the dual-threat star.

That's good news for the Angels.

While this latest outing comes at the beginning of March (and against a B team), fans got a glimpse of what made Ohtani the prized free agent of the offseason. If he continues to hit 96 mph with his fastball and his breaking pitches remain as good as advertised, hitters are going to have a hard time putting the ball in play.