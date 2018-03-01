Manchester United May Shelve Old Trafford Revamp in Favour of Transfer Spree

Michael Steele/Getty Images

Manchester United are reportedly "likely" to scrap plans to revamp Old Trafford and increase the capacity to 88,000 seats in favour of another summer transfer spree to back manager Jose Mourinho.

According to the Daily Mail's Mike Keegan, a club insider has said the proposed revamp is still under review but likely to take a backseat at this time.

Mourinho has told executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward he wants investments in the ground in order to improve the atmosphere at Old Trafford, but the squad is in need of upgrades as well.

The Portuguese manager has been vocal about what he perceives as a lack of atmosphere inside the stadium, per Gerard Brand of Sky Sports:

"He played only three (matches) and the first at Old Trafford, and I think Old Trafford, in spite of being a quiet stadium, the pitch is big, the grass is nice and obviously the players feel very comfortable playing here.

It's not Portsmouth. I remember Portsmouth—such a small stadium, the atmosphere was absolutely incredible. In here, the atmosphere is a bit quiet and there is not very [much enthusiasm]. But the players like to play at home."

Per Keegan, the current plans would see an increase of the Sir Bobby Charlton Stand, previously thought to have reached its limit. The corners of the stadium could also see improvements, taking the capacity up to 88,000 seats.

But the money may instead go to the squad, which has battled its way to second place in the Premier League but sit well behind rivals Manchester City. The Citizens have shown the value of depth, barely skipping a beat whenever they encounter injuries. They hold a 13-point lead in the race to the title with a game in hand.

Under Mourinho, the Red Devils have invested heavily―some £300 million, per Keegan―but the team still has significant weaknesses. A lack of a ball-playing centre-back has often slowed down the build-up play, the midfield struggles for creativity when Paul Pogba has a bad day and there are barely any real wingers in the squad.

Key performers like Antonio Valencia and Ashley Young aren't getting any younger, either, and replacements will need to be brought in soon. With transfer fees rising, those needs could well stand in the way of the proposed redevelopment of Old Trafford.