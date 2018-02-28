Stephen Curry Says Rockets Are Bigger Threat to Warriors Than Other Teams

Bob Levey/Getty Images

Stephen Curry told reporters Wednesday that the Houston Rockets were the Golden State Warriors' greatest threat in their pursuit for a second straight championship, per Mark Medina of the Mercury News:

"... They do it a different way, I guess. They adopted the power of the three-ball and tried to use that as a main weapon. Obviously, with James [Harden] and [Chris Paul] together, honestly, we know they're playing well, and we're chasing that No. 1 seed and keeping tabs on how they're playing and whatnot. But at the end of the day, we got a lot of time left before we have to face them. We know they're serious. But so are we."

You can see his full comments below:

At the time of publication, the Rockets held the NBA's best record at 47-13, with the Warriors a half-game behind them at 47-14. As Curry noted, the Rockets lean heavily on the three, leading the league with 15.5 threes made per game and 42.5 attempted each contest.

The Warriors are fourth (11.9) and 11th (29.9) in those respective categories, though they shoot a league-best 39.8 percent from beyond the arc. Houston, meanwhile, is 11th in that category, shooting 36.6 percent from three.

The Rockets, who took the season series between the teams, 2-1, certainly don't lack for confidence.

"We're confident because we know if we're doing what we're supposed to do, we're going to beat them," center Clint Capela said in January after a 116-108 win over the Warriors at Toyota Center, per Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com, adding: "... We are better than them."

Eric Gordon agreed the Rockets could be the team to dethrone the Warriors.

"We really do have that chance," he said. "Offensively, we're just as good as them, no question. Defensively, they're a championship team. They're consistent, whether they win or lose. Us, we still have peaks and valleys. We just can't have those."

Golden State's Draymond Green, like Curry, acknowledged that the Rockets are a threat. But he isn't shaken.

"Maybe we do end up playing the Rockets, and, you know, I like our chances no matter who we play," he said, per Daniel Rapaport of SI.com. "But we do know that they're a threat. They've added some great pieces, and as it's been highly publicized, that team is built to beat us.

"Noted. Great. We'll see y'all soon."