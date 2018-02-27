Warriors, Students from Kevin Durant's Hometown to Tour African American Museum

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors will finally celebrate their 2016-17 NBA championship in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday.

Per ESPN's Chris Haynes, the Warriors and students from Kevin Durant's hometown of Seat Pleasant, Maryland, will tour an African American museum in the nation's capital.

Klay Thompson told Tim Bontemps of the Washington Post that visiting the White House is a "great honor," but the team felt "uncomfortable going" due to other circumstances.

"We're not going to politicize anything," Thompson said. "We're going to hang out with some kids, and take them to the African American Museum, and hopefully teach them some things we learned along the way, and life lessons, and hopefully give them some great memories."

Last September, Warriors star Stephen Curry said he didn't want to visit the White House due to disagreements with policies President Donald Trump implemented, per USA Today's Sam Amick:

"That we don't stand for basically what our president has—the things that he's said and the things that he hasn't said in the right times, that we won't stand for it. And by acting and not going, hopefully that will inspire some change when it comes to what we tolerate in this country and what is accepted and what we turn a blind eye to. It's not just the act of not going there. There are things you have to do on the back end to actually push that message into motion."

Trump responded by tweeting that Curry's invite to the White House was withdrawn.

Per NBC Sports' Chase Hughes, the Warriors opted against holding a ceremony with Democratic politicians in D.C. because they felt that would send the wrong message.

The Warriors will play the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on Wednesday.