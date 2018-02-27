Arsenal Transfer News: Max Meyer Rejects Schalke Contract in Latest Rumours

TF-Images/Getty Images

Reported Arsenal target Max Meyer is said to have rejected another contract offer from Schalke 04.

According to Bild (h/t Sport Witness), the midfielder has turned down a second set of terms and the Gunners said to be closest to agreeing to sign the Germany international.

Meyer's deal with the Bundesliga side is set to expire at the end of the season, meaning he can agree a pre-contract with a club outside of Germany should he wish. In addition to Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Barcelona are both said to be interested in the playmaker, too.

The Gunners completed a similar deal for then-Schalke left-back Sead Kolasinac ahead of this season, while Joel Matip also signed pre-contract with Liverpool in 2016. Schalke will also lose star midfielder Leon Goretzka to Bayern Munich for nothing at the end of the campaign.

As noted by Scouted Football, the club have a big recruitment drive on their hands if Meyer follows his team-mate out the door:

Meyer may not be as sought-after as Goretzka, but he's still one of the brightest talents in the Bundesliga at the moment.

This season the midfielder has rediscovered some of his best form, as he's been thriving in a deeper position. From there, Meyer can get on the ball more often and dictate play for his side. The midfielder has the technique, intelligence and composure to manage a game in this withdrawn berth.

It's credit to manager Domenico Tedesco that Meyer has been able to thrive in what was an unfamiliar position, although the player himself deserves praise for the temperament he's shown to adapt. Especially when there have been times in recent seasons when he has looked unlikely to fulfil his potential.

As noted by journalist Lars Pollmann, so far in 2017-18 he's been one of the best midfielders in the division:

On a free transfer, Meyer would be a massive coup for Arsenal or Spurs, as it's rare that players of such talent are available for no transfer fee.

The Gunners have players who seek to dictate the tempo of matches in this area of the pitch in Jack Wilshere and Granit Xhaka already, but nobody has been able to replace the unflappable influence of Santi Cazorla since his long-term injury layoff.

As noted by ESPN FC's Mattias Karen, it's been a tough time for the Spain international, with his last appearance for Arsenal coming in October 2016:

Ideally, the Gunners would benefit more from a midfielder who is defensively robust and physically dominant in this area of the pitch, as a perennial issue for this team has been how open they are in the middle third. So often opponents find it easy to scythe through the Arsenal midfield.

Even so, someone like Meyer would make a big difference to the squad, and on a free transfer, there'd be no risk to this deal whatsoever.