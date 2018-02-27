WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from Feb. 27

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

John Cena's mission to fight his way onto the WrestleMania stage continued on WWE SmackDown.

After not earning a marquee match at The Show of Shows on Monday night, Cena remembered that he was a free agent and traveled to the blue brand. That's where he found a familiar opponent in AJ Styles and where he claimed a spot in the upcoming WWE Championship bout.

Thanks to a win over the WWE champ, Cena forced his way into what is now a Six-Pack Challenge at the Fastlane pay-per-view on March 11.

Los Angeles hosted that part of Cena's tale as well as The Usos killing it on the mic, Rusev Day not getting the proper respect and SmackDown's authority figures again dampening the action. This was one of the better episodes in weeks, but the show's flaws aren't fixed by any means.

Read on for a full breakdown of Tuesday's SmackDown, complete with highlights and letter grades.