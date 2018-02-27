Arsene Wenger Arsenal Exit Talk Swirls with Replacements Targeted

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Arsene Wenger's position at Arsenal is reportedly under threat as the manager faces a review at the end of the season with the club eyeing a number of candidates to replace him.

According to the Mirror's John Cross, sources at the club have suggested there will be an "adult conversation" about Wenger and his team's performance, as well as the coach's ability to move the Gunners forward and ensure they're able to compete in next season's title race.

The club are looking at several people who could succeed Wenger; Monaco boss Leonardo Jardim, Germany manager Joachim Low, Celtic's Brendan Rodgers and former Arsenal captain and now Manchester City coach Mikel Arteta are said to be in the frame.

Sami Mokbel of the Daily Mail also reported as much, with the issue of UEFA Champions League qualification set to play a significant role in determining Wenger's future.

The Gunners look set to miss out on a top-four spot in the Premier League, so winning the UEFA Europa League—which requires getting past AC Milan in the next round—looks their most realistic route.

Any decision would not hinge entirely on that, though, as the team have failed to improve since last year, despite the club breaking their own transfer record in the summer and again in January.

Majority shareholder Stan Kroenke will have the final say, though. Arsenal legend Ian Wright criticised his hands-off approach with the club on BBC 5 live Sport:

Per BBC Sport, Wright added: "There are excuses [from Wenger], and he is mollycoddling a team. Whether he stays at the end of this season, I could not make a case. I am not sure anyone can. This development of mediocrity has to be arrested."

Kroenke's son, Gunners board member Josh Kroenke, has become more involved at the club of late having moved to London and frequented the club's offices and training ground, which Mokbel believes is indicative Arsenal are weighing up whether to make changes.

Foobtall.London's Charles Watts is among many who feel the club are in dire need of one, as he expressed after Sunday's 3-0 defeat to Man City in the Carabao Cup final:

The Gunners' woeful performance in the showpiece was far more than just a bad day at the office for Wenger and his charges; it was the result of years of systemic decline that the Frenchman has arguably contributed to.

Some of the candidates in the frame will inspire confidence more than others—Rodgers' struggles at Liverpool would likely outweigh his success at Celtic in the minds of many, for example—but the Gunners are now at the stage where virtually anyone would represent a welcome change in the dugout.