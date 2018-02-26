WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 26

3 of 10

John Cena cut a promo Monday night discussing his latest failure at Elimination Chamber.

He said the measure of a man is judged on how he reacts to failure and disappointment, how he responds to having his back against the wall.

He claimed no other Superstar would have the guts to admit their failures.

"Failure has made me who I am today." He said you can either stay down or you can get up, and tonight, he is doing something he should have done a long time ago: put out a WrestleMania challenge to The Undertaker.

The challenge was met with tremendous excitement from fans, who broke out into a "Yes!" chant.

Cena revealed there are 39 WrestleManias between them and they have never stood toe-to-toe on the grandest stage of them all...but that match is not happening.

Cena says that match is not happening because he does not make the matches. He revealed he would head to SmackDown Live Tuesday night and hopefully earn a spot on the WrestleMania card.

Grade

A

Analysis

There are those who will claim this was the same preachy Cena promo he always cuts, but it has become such a staple of his character that the whole "get back up and keep going" mentality is essential to his story. It works in this case, whereas it might not for a guy like Roman Reigns.

The tease of The Undertaker match, followed by the harsh reality that match is not happening, was a great way to end all speculation of said bout once and for all and propel his story forward.

A great promo from a Cena, who appears motivated for the first time in a year.