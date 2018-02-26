Browns 2018 NFL Draft Rumors: Cleveland Not 'Enamored' with Any of Top QBs

Don Wright/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns are in need of a new quarterback and own the No. 1 and No. 4 overall picks in the 2018 NFL draft, but they apparently aren't thrilled with their options.

In his latest mock draft, Tony Pauline of Draft Analyst reported "the Browns are not presently enamored with any of the top quarterbacks."

There is plenty of debate surrounding this year's class as Josh Rosen, Sam Darnold, Baker Mayfield and Josh Allen, among others, are in the mix to be the first player selected at the position. However, the Browns could end up passing on all of them with the top pick.

Cleveland has struggled to find a franchise quarterback through the draft but continues to pass on the top options when available.

The Browns selected defensive end Myles Garrett with the No. 1 overall pick last year, and while he still possesses tons of upside, they passed on Deshaun Watson and Mitchell Trubisky.

In 2016, the team traded out of the No. 2 pick because they didn't love Carson Wentz.

"Even though you have a desperate need for [a quarterback], you have to resist the temptation of taking that guy just because you have a need if you don't believe he's one of those 20 guys at the end of the day," chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta said in 2016, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

The Browns haven't drafted a quarterback in the first round since Johnny Manziel in 2014 and haven't used a top-20 pick on the position since taking Tim Couch first overall in 1999. Not coincidentally, the franchise has now gone 15 straight seasons without a playoff appearance, including just a 1-31 record over the past two years.

DeShone Kizer was selected in the second round last season and showed some flashes in 15 starts, but he had just 11 touchdowns to 22 interceptions and a 60.5 quarterback rating.

The Browns need to do something to change the negative cycle, and drafting whomever they feel is the best quarterback would probably go a long way.