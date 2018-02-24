Steve Kerr: NCAA Needs Reform, Should Let Players Make Money off Their Likeness

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has offered a suggestion to the NCAA about potentially paying student-athletes.

Per Tim Bontemps of the Washington Post, Kerr thinks players should be allowed to make money off their likeness.

"I don’t think the NCAA needs to pay the athletes," he said. "It needs to let the athletes make money off the floor if they are able to do so. If there is a guy who happens to be a dominant player and Nike or Adidas wants to pay him ... the school isn’t paying him. There is a way. There needs to be reform."



Kerr's comments come as college basketball is currently embroiled in an FBI investigation involving athletes reportedly receiving extra benefits from schools and agents.

Per ESPN's Mark Schlabach, Arizona head coach Sean Miller was heard on FBI wiretaps discussing a payment of $100,000 to freshman center Deandre Ayton that would ensure he played basketball at the school.

Kerr, who attended Arizona from 1983-88, said it was "disappointing" that his school is reportedly involved in the NCAA corruption scandal, per 95.7 The Game.

Pat Forde and Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports reported on Friday documents and bank records involving at least 25 players and more than 20 Division I basketball programs could be in violation of NCAA rules for receiving and giving impermissible benefits.