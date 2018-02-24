Germany Wins Gold Medal for 4-Man Bobsled at Winter Olympics 2018

MARK RALSTON/Getty Images

Germany's four-man bobsled piloted by Francesco Friedrich took home gold Sunday (Saturday ET) at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Friedrich's sled finished with a cumulative final time of three minutes, 15.85 seconds over four heats, including a third-ranked mark of 49.45 seconds in its final run.

The German sled led by Nico Walther also secured a share of silver as it tied South Korea's team piloted by Won Yun-jong at 3:16.38.

A rundown of the top finishers can be viewed below, with results for all participants available through the Olympics' official website:

Gold: Germany (3:15.85)

Silver: Germany (3:16.38)

Silver: South Korea (3:16.38)

4. Switzerland ( 3:16.59)

5. Latvia ( 3:16.65)

Thanks to Friedrich and Co., Germany returned to the podium after it failed to medal entirely four years ago. The win also represented Germany's first in men's four-man bobsledding since 2006.

Beyond that, Sunday's finale marked the first time the Germans captured a majority share of the podium positions in the four-man competition since it won gold and bronze in 1994.

As for Friedrich, the 27-year-old entered rare air when all was said and done.

According to BBC Sport, the German pilot became the second man in the last 30 years to take home gold in both the two-man and four-man races.

As for South Korea, the silver proved to be historic since it had never previously medaled in four-man bobsled.

The United States, meanwhile, failed to come away with hardware.

After capturing gold in 2010 and bronze in 2014, the United States was shut out of the podium as all three of its sleds that qualified for the fourth heat finished outside the top eight.

The top American time belonged to the unit spearheaded by Codie Bascue. That group finished ninth overall (3:17.28) and 16th in the final heat.