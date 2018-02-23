WWE Rumors Roundup for Week of Feb. 23 Ahead of Elimination Chamber 2018

Credit: WWE.com

We're two days away from WWE Elimination Chamber, and it's all over but the crying. Whatever WrestleMania plans take shape from Sunday's results, they've already been set in stone for weeks.

Roman Reigns is winning the Elimination Chamber. And if there are any WWE fans hoping for another outcome, they need to gird their loins and prepare to be disappointed.

The best that Roman haters can hope for is a swerve in the Mania match itself. But even that's unlikely; Vince McMahon has made his top babyface choice, and he's sticking with it.

Here are the latest, most interesting rumors as we head into Raw's last pit stop before WrestleMania.

The Monster versus The Showstopper

Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Randall Ortman of CageSideSeats) reported that after Elimination Chamber, Braun Strowman will be feuding with The Miz. That will lead to an Intercontinental title match between the two men at WrestleMania.

This could be an incredibly entertaining feud. Strowman and the Miz still have unfinished business left over from Survivor Series, when the Raw team stuffed Strowman in the back of a garbage truck and pulled the lever.

Strowman will have three guys—Miz, Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas—that he can rag doll for the next month. And if Strowman wins, this will be his first title run.

He's already the best part of Raw; what better way to solidify his push than to get his paws on the Intercontinental title?

Ziggler's Contract Negotiation

According to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Dolph Ziggler's new contract is worth a $1.5 million downside guarantee per year—an increase from his prior $1 million contract.

The current talk is that WWE overpaid for Ziggler to keep him from going to NJPW and becoming competition—similar to what Cody Rhodes did not so long ago.

Many Ziggler detractors will probably see this as a sellout move; why would Ziggler stay under McMahon's thumb when he can be having 5-star matches overseas? But it's also worth noting that stability has its place; WWE isn't going anywhere. And Ziggler might not want to take the sort of beating that comes with having 5-star matches this late into his career.

Lunatic Heel Turn

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Steve Carrier of RingsideNews), the original plan (before Dean Ambrose's triceps injury) was to break up The Shield, turn Ambrose heel and have him feud with Roman Reigns.

Obviously, it didn't work out that way. But according to Observer Radio (h/t Ortman of CagesideSeats), Seth Rollins will probably feud with Roman Reigns after WrestleMania. One Shield brother, apparently, is as good as another.

The aborted Shield reunion will go down as one of the biggest disappointments of the past year. This could have been so much better than it was, but it needs to stay in the past.

Whenever Ambrose gets cleared, WWE would be best served by moving ahead (maybe even repackaging Ambrose?) instead of trying to salvage what could have been.