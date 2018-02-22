Steve Kerr on Student Protests After Parkland Shooting: 'It's Phenomenal'

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr praised Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students on Thursday for their protesting the United States' gun control laws.

According to Mark Medina of the Mercury News, Kerr said, "I think it's phenomenal. What those kids are doing. It's heroic. It's heartfelt. I think it's the beginning of some change. I really believe that. I'm amazed every time I see them on TV and online. It's heartbreaking, but inspiring all at once."

On Feb. 14, Nikolas Jacob Cruz opened fire at the school in Parkland, Florida, resulting in 17 deaths.

Kerr added, "I feel very encouraged. We got a generation that has grown up with these school shootings and mass shootings and are fed up. Historically, it's a young generation that has to initiate change. You think about the Vietnam War. It was all the old white guys that were sending the troops over to fight this ridiculous war. Well, it was the young people who protested to make change. So, it's the young people in the country now that is going to create the change that we need in terms of how we handle gun violence and how we do our best to curb it. It's amazing to watch them."

Per Arian Campo-Flores and Michelle Hackman of the Wall Street Journal, hundreds of people—including Stoneman Douglas students—showed up at the State Capitol in Tallahassee, Florida, on Wednesday to press legislators to makes changes to gun control laws.

Kerr has been outspoken on social issues throughout his tenure with the Warriors.

Shortly after the Stoneman Douglas shootings, Kerr called President Donald Trump's handling of gun violence "disgusting."