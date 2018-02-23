Olympics Closing Ceremony 2018: Date, Schedule, Performers and Flag Bearers

WANG ZHAO/Getty Images

After an amazing Winter Olympics, the 2018 Pyeongchang Games will wrap up on Sunday with the closing ceremony.

Below, we'll break down all the information for the event, including the viewing schedule, performers and latest flag-bearer news.

Schedule

When: Sunday, February 25 at 6 a.m. ET (U.S. time)

Watch: NBCOlympics.com

Rebroadcast: Sunday, February 25 at 8 p.m. ET

Rebroadcast Viewing: NBC; NBCOlympics.com

Performers

Christopher Jue/Getty Images

K-pop band EXO will be among the performers during the closing ceremony for the Pyeongchang Games.

"It is quite overwhelming and unbelievable," EXO singer Suho said, per the Associated Press. "We have seen other countries holding closing and opening ceremonies for the Olympic games before. So the fact that we are performing at the closing ceremony itself is very honorable and it is really great. I'm feeling a variety of emotions and I might even cry after the show.

"It is an honor for the entire family and the entire group."

One of their most notable fans enjoying that performance will be Russian figure skater Yevgenia Medvedeva, who said she listened to the band before her short program on Feb. 11.

"It's unreal inspiration and it really improved my mood," Medvedeva said, per the AP. "I feel more confident because of them."

K-pop star CL is also reportedly slated to perform at the ceremony, which should make United States snowboarder and breakout star from these Olympics, Chloe Kim, very happy.

"I listen to CL before I compete," she told reporters in early February, per Alyssa Roenigk of ESPNW, adding that she liked dancing to the artist's music.

Flag-Bearer News

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

While many flag bearers hadn't been announced at the time of publication, Australia already decided on Jarryd Hughes—who earned silver in the snowboard cross in Pyeongchang—to carry its flag in the closing ceremony.

"I am so excited to be chosen to be the flag bearer for the closing ceremony, it's hard to put into words," he told the Australian Olympic Team's website. "It is the cherry on top of what has been the most amazing Olympic campaign and I am so proud to lead out this group of Australian athletes who have all been both an inspiration to me and the entire country throughout the Games."

Japan's flag-bearing honor remains undecided, however, after Yuzuru Hanyu—the back-to-back gold medalist in the men's figure skating singles competition—declared he wouldn't carry the flag.

"I just want to enjoy it as an athlete and member of the Japanese delegation as normal," he said, per the Japan Times.