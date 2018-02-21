Olympic 2018 Medal Count: Updated Country Tally After Wednesday Morning

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The medals continued to rain down at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, on Wednesday, as American Lindsey Vonn reached the podium in the women's downhill final, although she had to settle for bronze as Sofia Goggia took the top spot.

The United States have slipped off some of their European competitors in the medal count as things stand, but a shock gold in the women's cross-country skiing team sprint on Wednesday helped ease that burden.

Norway will take some catching, however, as their men's team took another first-place finish in the men's team sprint, as well as winning in the final of the speedskating team pursuit.

There was also silverware handed out on the slopes as Canadian Brady Leman secured gold in the men's ski cross final.

Here's an updated look at the 2018 Winter Olympics medal table following Wednesday morning's results:

Recap

American skiing favourite Vonn was somewhat disappointed not to take gold in her last Olympic downhill attempt, as Italy's Goggia and Norwegian Ragnhild Mowinckel finished first and second, respectively.

Goggia's winning time of one minute, 39.22 seconds was less than half-a-second faster than Vonn's bronze-medal time, and the latter was nevertheless proud of her performance as she prepares to bid farewell to her Olympic career:

Mica Moore and Mica McNeill finished eighth in the two-woman bobsleigh to secure Great Britain's best-ever placement in the event, which was won by Germany as the United States again just missed out with silver.

The bronze medal went to Phylicia George and Kaillie Humphries of Canada, and the pair were suitably proud of their feat, per Sarah Bridge of CBC:

Looking back to the skiing events, Leman not only became the first Canadian to reach the podium in the men's ski cross, but he went on to clinch the gold after zipping and jostling his way around the course the quickest.

Marc Bischofberger of Switzerland and Russian athlete Sergey Ridzik took silver and bronze, respectively, and one could see just how much the landmark victory for Canada meant to the victor, via CBC:

After coming close in numerous other events, the United States did get their gold in the cross-country skiing on Wednesday, thanks to the combined effort of Kikkan Randall and Jessie Diggins in the women's team sprint final.

They shocked the field and pipped silver medallists Sweden to the finish line by just 0.19 seconds, and the New York Times emphasised just what a rare triumph it was for the Stars and Stripes:

Norway finished with the bronze in the women's event but went two better by winning gold in the men's team sprint, with Martin Johnsrud Sundby and Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo victorious in a time of 15 minutes, 56.26 seconds. That win helped bring Norway's gold tally to 13 and ahead of their competition in the overall tally.

The Olympic Athletes from Russia were second after finishing just a couple of seconds later, and bronze medallists France were just three tenths of a second behind them.

The Netherlands came to Pyeongchang as champions in both men and women's team pursuit following a pair of golds in Sochi, Russia, but they were unsaddled in both races on Wednesday as Norway took gold for the men.

They beat South Korea in the final after setting a new Olympic record in their semi-final win over a Dutch lineup led by Sven Kramer:

The Dutch women already broke the Olympic record earlier in these Games but saw that time beaten by rivals Japan in the final as they won in two minutes, 53.89 seconds to take the gold from the 2014 winners.

Team USA's bronze made them the first women's team from their nation ever to medal in the pursuit, while the Netherlands were the only team to reach the podium in both races, with silver in the women's and bronze in the men's.

Heather Bergsma's husband, Jorrit, celebrated the United States' achievement:

In the ice hockey, the women's tournament neared its end as Finland took the bronze medal ahead of the Olympic Athletes from Russia, winning 3-2 at the Kwandong Hockey Centre in Gangneung.

Petra Nieminen, Susanna Tapani and Linda Valimaki helped put Finland into a 3-1 lead that couldn't be cut-down, despite a late fight-back attempt from the Russian athletes. Canada will face the United States in Thursday's gold-medal final.