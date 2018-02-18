Brian Cushing Informed by Texans He'll Be Released After 9 Seasons with Houston

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

After nine seasons, Brian Cushing's time with the Houston Texans is over.

The Texans informed Cushing they will release him at some point before the new league year begins March 14, per John McClain of the Houston Chronicle.

"It’s all good. It’s just part of the business," Cushing told McClain in a text message.

Cushing, 30, recorded a career-low 16 tackles and 1.5 sacks in 2017. He was limited to five games due to a 10-game suspension for a violation of the league's performance-enhancing-drug policy. It was his second ban under the policy since joining the NFL in 2009.

Cushing said the suspension was the result of taking an unapproved medication for mental health issues.

"I was getting a prescription medication that I probably should have been...more careful with and I should have communicated with the league a lot better about," Cushing told reporters. "I take full responsibility for it, and [it's] something now I'm working with the league at taking again through their terms and through their doctors to OK it."

Zach Cunningham and Dylan Cole emerged for the Texans last season, making the decision to release Cushing all but preordained. The Texans are set to save $7.64 million against their 2018 cap by cutting Cushing now. He had two years remaining on the six-year, $52.5 million extension he signed with Houston before the 2013 campaign, per Spotrac.