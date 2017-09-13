Brian Cushing Suspended 10 Games by NFL for PEDs

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

The NFL has suspended Houston Texans linebacker Brian Cushing 10 games for violating its policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

The league announced Cushing's suspension Wednesday, via Texans public relations on Twitter.

Cushing's lawyer released a statement on the matter, per ESPN's Adam Schefter:

Per NFL Network's James Palmer, Cushing had already been ruled out for Houston's Week 2 game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on Thursday with a concussion and will be eligible to return Nov. 28.

This is Cushing's second career suspension for violating the NFL's PED policy. He previously missed the first four games of the 2010 season.

When his first suspension was announced, Cushing told the Associated Press (via ESPN.com) his positive test was the result of overtrained athlete syndrome.

"I think that's the final diagnosis we came up with, and a lot of doctors have supported why this has happened," he said.

Now in his ninth NFL season, Cushing started for the Texans in their 29-7 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium in Week 1 before suffering the concussion. The 30-year-old has only played all 16 games in a season three times in his career.