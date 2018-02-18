JJ Redick Was 'Tongue-Tied' in Video, Chinese Racial Slur 'Not in My Vocabulary'

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers guard JJ Redick denied using a racial slur in a video that included various NBA players wishing Chinese fans a happy new year.

In the video, Redick appears to say, "I just wanted to wish all the NBA c---k fans of China a very happy Chinese New Year" (warning: post contains profanity):

He responded to the allegations to say he was "tongue-tied" and that the slur in question "is not in my vocabulary":

According to SB Nation's James Dator, the NBA didn't produce the Chinese New Year video. Tencent, which agreed to a digital streaming agreement with the NBA in 2015, commissioned the video and has since scrubbed Redick out of an updated version of the video.

ESPN got in hot water when an anchor and headline writer used the phrase "c---k in the amor" in stories involving Jeremy Lin, who was born in California and whose parents emigrated to the United States from Taiwan.

PhillyVoice's Kyle Neubeck spoke with both the Sixers and Sau Ching Cheong, the NBA's senior director of China and Asia communications, who declined to comment and "deferred to Redick's clarification on the matter."