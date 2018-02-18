2018 NFL Draft Trade Rumors: Bills Targeting Top-10 Pick; They 'Like' Josh Allen

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

The Buffalo Bills—who own the Nos. 21 and 22 picks in the upcoming 2018 NFL draft—are reportedly interested in acquiring a top-10 pick via trade.

Benjamin Allbright of 104.7 FM Denver reported the Bills "have been calling around, pursuing potential trade partners in the top ten of this year's draft."

He noted the interest is "presumably for a shot at a quarterback" and added the Bills "like" Wyoming's Josh Allen while clarifying he wasn't specifically referring to UCLA's Josh Rosen as the quarterback who drew their interest.

The Bills finished 9-7 in 2017 and made the playoffs for the first time since the 1999 season, but they were an abysmal 31st in the league in passing yards and could use more long-term stability at the quarterback position if they are going to consistently challenge for postseason spots.

Tyrod Taylor struggled to establish himself as a threat to repeatedly hurt opposing secondaries downfield, and Nathan Peterman finished with two touchdown passes and five interceptions when he was given an opportunity.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller projected the Bills to select Ohio State center Billy Price and Alabama linebacker Rashaan Evans with the Nos. 21 and 22 picks, respectively, in his most recent mock draft but granted "it's more likely we either see a huge trade up to select a premier passer or the front office goes for broke in free agency should Case Keenum or Teddy Bridgewater become available."

Miller deemed picking Oklahoma State's Mason Rudolph or Louisville's Lamar Jackson a "reach" with the picks Buffalo owns.

He also listed USC's Sam Darnold, Rosen, Allen and Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield as top-11 picks in his mock, so Buffalo would presumably have options if it did trade into the top 10.