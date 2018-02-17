Kevin Durant Says Joel Embiid Will Take Over NBA When He's Done

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

In Kevin Durant's eyes, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is primed to dominate for years.

"He can hit the three. He can dribble. He developed his skills over time, and he wants it," Durant told reporters following Saturday's All-Star Game practice in Los Angeles. "He's a great player, he's definitely a guy you respect and is going to take over this league once I'm done."

Now in his second NBA season, Embiid has established himself as one of the league's premier two-way players.

Through 44 games—he appeared in just 31 last season due to a strict maintenance program and season-ending meniscus surgery—the first-time All-Star is averaging 23.7 points, 11.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.8 blocks per game.

According to Basketball Reference, the only other players who are averaging at least 20 points, 10 boards, three dimes and a swat a night this season are Milwaukee Bucks point forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and New Orleans Pelicans center DeMarcus Cousins, who will miss the remainder of the season with a ruptured Achilles.

Hawks Fans Keep Getting Burned by Hot Sauce Relive AI and Kobe Facing Off in the ASG Who Is the Dancing Rockets Fan? 30 Years Ago Today MJ Took Flight Teams That Must Make a Deal at Trade Deadline How a 7-Foot Farmer Became Iceland's NBA Prospect MJ Superfan Gets Crying LeBron Tattoo Panic Time for Cavs, but What Can They Do? Beck Reveals His 2018 NBA All-Star Ballot Time for the Grizzlies to Trade Marc Gasol I.T. Now the Biggest Question Mark of the Season The Night in the NBA: Beasley Gets MVP Chants, DeRozan Drops 45 and More Still Too Soon to Declare Anything About Any Rookie We Owe the Indiana Pacers an Apology B/R Looks Back on Tracy McGrady Scoring 13 Points in 35 Seconds in 2004 Tracy McGrady Scored the Most Impressive 13 Points of His Career in 35 Seconds Butler Is the NBA's Biggest Country Music Fan On This Day in 2012, Kobe Joined Elite NBA Club NBA Handshake Fails Is It Officially Panic Time in OKC? Right Arrow Icon

Not surprisingly, that production has earned the 23-year-old Embiid rave reviews from stars across the league.

"He's good. He's very good," LeBron James said in November, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia's Jessica Camerato. "Very talented. Multidimensional, can shoot the ball from the outside, can get to the post, footwork, up-and-unders, plays with a lot of energy, and he's funny too. Very funny. Very funny guy."

Embiid will suit up for Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry's side in Sunday's midseason exhibition at Staples Center, while Durant is in the starting lineup for James' squad.