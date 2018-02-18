Pyeongchang Winter Olympics 2018: Previewing What to Watch for on Day 10

0 of 7

GREG BAKER/Associated Press

Don't expect the United States to charge up the medal table Sunday. Only three medal events are on the schedule for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, and Americans will be well out of the running in at least two of them.

But it's an important day for positioning. Some of the biggest extreme sports stars—including two-time Olympic slopestyle gold medalist Jamie Anderson and defending Olympic freestyle skiing halfpipe champion Maddie Bowman—will take to the slopes for qualifying. The ice dancing competition will begin, women's hockey teams will face off in the semifinals, and curling will hit crunch time.

Here are the storylines to watch.

To watch live Olympics coverage, including the events detailed below, visit NBC's Olympics site. Reminder: South Korea is 14 hours ahead of Eastern Time, so an event that takes place Monday morning in Pyeongchang will be on Sunday night in the U.S.