Giannis Antetokounmpo Says He Wants to Work with Kobe Bryant This Offseason

Mike McGinnis/Getty Images

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is angling for a chance to learn from the Black Mamba this summer.

According to ESPN Milwaukee's Eric Nehm, Antetokounmpo said he hopes to speak to Bryant about participating in joint workouts when the two attend a Nike event Friday evening in Los Angeles at All-Star weekend.

"When I go to that event, I'm going to try to sneak an opportunity to talk to him," Antetokounmpo told Nehm. "I want to ask him if I can come to L.A. to work with him.”

Antetokounmpo added he wants to pick Bryant's brain to fully understand the mentality he needs to embrace to achieve greatness:

"Not to just go out there and work out for two or three weeks, but to grab a dinner and see the way his mind thinks. To see if I'm on the right path.

"It's all about how he thinks. It's about how they think, how the greats think. How they think about the game. I want to see how he thinks about the game, how he sees the game, how he would play today, would he change something about the way he plays. Obviously, he's watched me play, and hopefully he can give me some tips."

Bryant has long been a fan of the Greek Freak's, and he recently heaped praise on the 23-year-old during an interview with Slam's Peter Walsh:

"Giannis is really, really fun to watch. The way he plays the game and the passion with which he plays, I love watching Giannis play.

"He plays with the same passion and the same mean streak [as me]. He’s aggressive, he’s always attacking at both ends of the floor."

Bryant also challenged Giannis to become the league MVP back in August.

So far, Antetokounmpo has done his best to make Bryant proud.

In 53 games before the All-Star Break, he averaged 27.8 points, 10.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 54.0 percent from the field.